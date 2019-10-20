SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 51.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,672 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PGX. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 193.3% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 2,242.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 243,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PGX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.09. 1,770,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,046,288. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $13.12 and a 1 year high of $15.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.97 and a 200 day moving average of $14.76.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0669 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

