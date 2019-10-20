Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Purchases 23,081 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 588,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,081 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 20.0% of Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $175,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moller Financial Services grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 49,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,742,000 after buying an additional 6,283 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 8,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 6,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 43,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,463,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $299.60. 2,445,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,031,150. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $235.46 and a fifty-two week high of $304.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $1.4827 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

