Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Increases Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,867 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 52.2% during the second quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.06.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $180,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,333,023.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $37,507.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,222.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.57. 11,362,944 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,027,608. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.39. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $32.61 and a 52-week high of $47.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $208.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.08.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The cable giant reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Comcast had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $26.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.94%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Recommended Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.