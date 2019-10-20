Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Has $9.12 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 1.0% of Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,193.3% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Delphi Private Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $151.58. 1,720,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,831,168. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $119.35 and a 12 month high of $154.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $150.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.07.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.