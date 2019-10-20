Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Has $2.09 Million Stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,161 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 16,194.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,112,044 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $659,986,000 after buying an additional 12,037,713 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,765,635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $750,088,000 after buying an additional 1,560,142 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,905,440 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $757,707,000 after buying an additional 1,372,275 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,737,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $203,137,000 after buying an additional 1,323,366 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,367,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,578,027,000 after buying an additional 1,167,143 shares during the period. 75.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on CVS Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Evercore ISI set a $63.00 price target on CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CVS Health from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (up from $69.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.39.

In other news, EVP Joshua Matthew Flum sold 17,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $1,115,289.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,163 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,269. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 8,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $528,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,273 shares in the company, valued at $3,592,745. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.16. 6,084,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,467,219. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $86.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. CVS Health Corp has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $82.15.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $63.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.66 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.