Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lessened its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destination Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.3% during the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.4% during the second quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.6% during the second quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.3% during the third quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 19,416 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMM traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $163.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,651,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,947,865. 3M Co has a 1-year low of $150.58 and a 1-year high of $219.75. The firm has a market cap of $94.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $162.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 55.05% and a net margin of 15.27%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that 3M Co will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Patrick Banovetz sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total value of $177,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MMM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on 3M from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on 3M from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on 3M from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on 3M from $197.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $179.00 price target on 3M and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.54.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

