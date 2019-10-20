Shore Capital Group Ltd (LON:SGR) Insider Purchases £291,860.35 in Stock

Shore Capital Group Ltd (LON:SGR) insider Michael van Messel bought 201,283 shares of Shore Capital Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 145 ($1.89) per share, for a total transaction of £291,860.35 ($381,367.24).

Michael van Messel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 26th, Michael van Messel bought 198,717 shares of Shore Capital Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 135 ($1.76) per share, for a total transaction of £268,267.95 ($350,539.59).

Shares of SGR stock opened at GBX 152.50 ($1.99) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 168.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 202.94. Shore Capital Group Ltd has a 12 month low of GBX 125 ($1.63) and a 12 month high of GBX 264 ($3.45). The company has a market capitalization of $32.90 million and a PE ratio of 14.81.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Shore Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.97%.

Shore Capital Group Company Profile

Shore Capital Group Limited offers corporate advice; a market-making business; investment research available in the United Kingdom, and a range of investment opportunities within its asset management and principal finance activities. The Company’s segments include Capital Markets, Asset Management, Central Costs and Principal Finance.

