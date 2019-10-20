SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Sets New 52-Week High at $28.23

SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHECY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.23 and last traded at $28.00, with a volume of 6797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.76.

A number of research firms have commented on SHECY. ValuEngine lowered SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.01. The stock has a market cap of $47.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.36.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells polyvinyl chloride (PVC), semiconductor devices, silicones, and rare earth magnets worldwide. The company operates through PVC/Chlor-Alkali; Semiconductor Silicon; Silicones; Electronics and Functional Materials; Specialty Chemicals; and Processing, Trading & Specialized Services segments.

