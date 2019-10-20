SHIELD (XSH) Achieves Market Cap of $291,228.00

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. SHIELD has a total market cap of $291,228.00 and $38.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SHIELD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, SouthXchange and Trade Satoshi. During the last seven days, SHIELD has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8,230.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.61 or 0.02134511 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $225.03 or 0.02735185 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.95 or 0.00667874 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00012404 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.63 or 0.00688322 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00055181 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.44 or 0.00442926 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012172 BTC.

About SHIELD

SHIELD (XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official website is www.shieldx.sh . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency

SHIELD Coin Trading

SHIELD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

