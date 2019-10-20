Sherwin-Williams (SHW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 22nd. Analysts expect Sherwin-Williams to post earnings of $6.47 per share for the quarter. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2019 guidance at $20.40-21.40 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $20.40-$21.40 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 48.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Sherwin-Williams to post $21 EPS for the current fiscal year and $24 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SHW stock opened at $560.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $542.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $485.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Sherwin-Williams has a 52 week low of $355.28 and a 52 week high of $567.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, Director David F. Hodnik sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.57, for a total value of $261,306.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,990,903.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 1,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $837,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,121 shares of company stock worth $6,134,153 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SHW. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $606.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $545.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $525.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $543.85.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

