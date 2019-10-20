Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Shares Bought by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 27.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at about $574,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHW opened at $560.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $542.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $485.83. Sherwin-Williams Co has a fifty-two week low of $355.28 and a fifty-two week high of $567.00.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 48.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.73 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 1,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $837,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 5,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total transaction of $2,710,956.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,197,906.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,134,153 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SHW shares. Buckingham Research increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $606.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $525.00 to $631.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $435.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $543.85.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

