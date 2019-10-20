ServisFirst Bancshares (SFBS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) is set to announce its Q3 2019 earnings results before the market opens on Monday, October 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ SFBS opened at $33.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.32. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $39.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, CEO Buford Harrison Morris III sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total transaction of $509,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,362 shares in the company, valued at $3,915,386.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Andrew N. Kattos bought 834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.75 per share, for a total transaction of $25,645.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,746,395.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 4,334 shares of company stock valued at $129,001 over the last three months. 13.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SFBS shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.