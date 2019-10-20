Sentinel (SENT) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $54,703.00

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 20th. One Sentinel token can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC and IDEX. Sentinel has a total market cap of $2.91 million and $54,703.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sentinel has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sentinel alerts:

U Network (UUU) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000051 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000045 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Sentinel Token Profile

Sentinel (CRYPTO:SENT) is a token. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio

Buying and Selling Sentinel

Sentinel can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.