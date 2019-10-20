Sentient Coin (SEN) Market Capitalization Tops $740,819.00

Sentient Coin (CURRENCY:SEN) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. In the last week, Sentient Coin has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. Sentient Coin has a total market capitalization of $740,819.00 and $33.00 worth of Sentient Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentient Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Ethfinex and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.40 or 0.00853900 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00034381 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00177933 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005689 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00087806 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002239 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003897 BTC.

Sentient Coin Coin Profile

Sentient Coin (CRYPTO:SEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Blake2b

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. Sentient Coin’s total supply is 1,749,640,348 coins and its circulating supply is 1,339,640,349 coins. The official website for Sentient Coin is consensus.ai. Sentient Coin’s official Twitter account is @

Sentient Coin Coin Trading

Sentient Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Tidex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentient Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentient Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentient Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

