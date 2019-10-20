Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Bought by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 228.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,860 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.2% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Shamrock Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 3.6% in the second quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy stock opened at $146.23 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $104.88 and a 1 year high of $148.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.64. The company has a market cap of $39.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.09). Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.9675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

In other Sempra Energy news, COO Joseph A. Householder sold 14,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total transaction of $2,048,475.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,586,371.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $141.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.10.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

