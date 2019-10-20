Selfkey Price Tops $0.0014 (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. In the last week, Selfkey has traded down 8% against the US dollar. One Selfkey token can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, ABCC, IDEX and RightBTC. Selfkey has a total market capitalization of $3.93 million and approximately $137,946.00 worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00042137 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007511 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $485.45 or 0.06083189 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000415 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000268 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00001051 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000164 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00042520 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Selfkey Token Profile

Selfkey (CRYPTO:KEY) is a token. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,868,184,469 tokens. The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey

Buying and Selling Selfkey

Selfkey can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, OKEx, IDEX, RightBTC, Tidex, Kucoin and ABCC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfkey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Selfkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

