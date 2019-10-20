Seaport Global Securities Comments on Par Pacific Holdings, Inc.’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities decreased their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Par Pacific in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 16th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.62. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Par Pacific’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PARR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $22.00 target price on shares of Par Pacific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $28.00 target price on shares of Par Pacific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Par Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.80.

Shares of PARR stock opened at $22.59 on Friday. Par Pacific has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $23.58.

Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PARR. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Par Pacific by 223.6% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 36,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 25,550 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 20,425 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $302,000. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Curt Anastasio sold 11,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $259,790.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,833.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William Monteleone sold 80,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total transaction of $1,733,072.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,271 shares in the company, valued at $6,319,990.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,666 shares of company stock worth $2,892,554 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates a refinery that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, and other associated refined products.

