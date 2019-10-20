Seaport Global Securities Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities decreased their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report issued on Tuesday, October 15th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Sullivan now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of $3.73 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.08. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Huntington Ingalls Industries’ FY2019 earnings at $14.09 EPS.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

HII has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Buckingham Research cut their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $295.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.67.

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $210.10 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a fifty-two week low of $173.80 and a fifty-two week high of $242.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $212.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.35.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by ($0.49). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 42.07%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 1,874 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $384,170.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,888 shares in the company, valued at $6,947,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HII. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter worth $39,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.0% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,041 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter worth $212,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 16.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,415 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,643,000 after purchasing an additional 18,696 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6,213.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 82,322 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,501,000 after purchasing an additional 81,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Article: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.