SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) PT Set at $5.00 by Needham & Company LLC

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) received a $5.00 price target from Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 346.43% from the stock’s previous close.

SCYX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Aegis started coverage on SCYNEXIS in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group set a $4.00 price objective on SCYNEXIS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCYX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.12. The company had a trading volume of 242,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,319. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $63.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.36. SCYNEXIS has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $1.90.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. SCYNEXIS had a negative net margin of 11,653.81% and a negative return on equity of 141.28%. Research analysts forecast that SCYNEXIS will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 9.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 11,824 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in SCYNEXIS by 86.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 219,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SCYNEXIS by 152.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 854,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 515,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SCYNEXIS by 47.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,373,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 766,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.86% of the company’s stock.

SCYNEXIS Company Profile

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

