Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Position Raised by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 8,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 9,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 57,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.85. 791,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,284,987. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $22.82 and a 52 week high of $27.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.64.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.