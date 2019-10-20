Scala (XLA) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $8.00

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. During the last week, Scala has traded 1% lower against the dollar. One Scala coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre, Crex24 and STEX. Scala has a market cap of $241,905.00 and $8.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003590 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012199 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00222954 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $95.15 or 0.01156505 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000770 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00029285 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00089067 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Scala Coin Profile

Scala’s total supply is 8,749,829,804 coins and its circulating supply is 8,623,829,804 coins. Scala’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network . The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Scala

Scala can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

