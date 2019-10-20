Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) Given a €160.00 Price Target at HSBC

HSBC set a €160.00 ($186.05) price target on Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SRT3 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €184.00 ($213.95) target price on Sartorius and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a €170.00 ($197.67) target price on Sartorius and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group set a €184.00 ($213.95) target price on Sartorius and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Nord/LB set a €125.00 ($145.35) price objective on Sartorius and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €135.00 ($156.98) price objective on Sartorius and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €147.61 ($171.64).

SRT3 stock opened at €167.90 ($195.23) on Wednesday. Sartorius has a fifty-two week low of €71.00 ($82.56) and a fifty-two week high of €124.70 ($145.00). The business’s 50-day moving average is €171.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is €172.49.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft supplies pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Bioprocess Solutions, and Lab Products & Services. The company offers products for suspension cell analysis and live-cell analysis inside incubator for oncology, immuno-oncology, antibody discovery, neuroscience, and stem cell research; cell culture media, including antibody and recombinant protein, viral vaccines, and regenerative medicine media, as well as general media and downstream buffers; and multi-parallel, single-use, benchtop, stainless steel, microbial, and cell culture bioreactors, as well as cell culture expansion systems and software applications for bioreactors.

