Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $22.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SAPIENS INTL NV is a leading global provider of proven IT solutions that modernize business processes and enable insurance organizations and other leading companies to adapt quickly to change. Serving as consultants and advisors, Sapiens works with companies to analyze their current systems and develop a blueprint for aligning technology with business goals. The company focuses on delivering innovative solutions that allow companies to build on existing IT assets. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SPNS. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Sapiens International from $5.00 to $8.75 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Sapiens International from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.08.

Shares of NASDAQ SPNS traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $19.69. 38,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,211. Sapiens International has a fifty-two week low of $10.11 and a fifty-two week high of $20.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.78 and a 200 day moving average of $16.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $992.52 million, a PE ratio of 37.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.00.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Sapiens International had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $79.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sapiens International will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPNS. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 492.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 418.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 8,081 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the 2nd quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the 2nd quarter worth about $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.66% of the company’s stock.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers software platform and solutions for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation, including Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite; and life, pension, and annuities, such as Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster.

