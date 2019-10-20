SAP (NYSE:SAP) Receives Neutral Rating from Independent Research

Independent Research restated their neutral rating on shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $123.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SAP. ValuEngine lowered SAP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets set a $140.00 target price on SAP and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on SAP from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SAP from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. SAP presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $127.30.

SAP stock opened at $129.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.81. SAP has a 52-week low of $94.81 and a 52-week high of $140.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.08.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The software maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.09. SAP had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that SAP will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. One Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SAP by 0.9% in the second quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 16,125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in SAP in the second quarter valued at about $235,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in SAP in the second quarter valued at about $76,517,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SAP by 5.7% in the second quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SAP by 15.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,893 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.03% of the company’s stock.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

