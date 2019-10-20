SAP (NYSE:SAP) Receives Neutral Rating from Independent Research

Independent Research restated their neutral rating on shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $123.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on SAP. ValuEngine lowered SAP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets set a $140.00 target price on SAP and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on SAP from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SAP from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. SAP presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $127.30.
SAP stock opened at $129.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.81. SAP has a 52-week low of $94.81 and a 52-week high of $140.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.08.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. One Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SAP by 0.9% in the second quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 16,125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in SAP in the second quarter valued at about $235,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in SAP in the second quarter valued at about $76,517,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SAP by 5.7% in the second quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SAP by 15.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,893 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.03% of the company’s stock.
About SAP
SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.
