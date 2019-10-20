Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) Receives $14.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on SGMO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. HC Wainwright began coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush set a $11.00 price target on Sangamo Therapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $126,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 20,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 26,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 175,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

SGMO stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.32. The stock had a trading volume of 842,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,325. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.67. The company has a market cap of $998.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 2.81. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $14.58.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.09. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.32% and a negative net margin of 136.73%. The business had revenue of $17.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation.

