San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Sells 700 Shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA trimmed its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) by 31.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTB. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 154.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 514.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,595 shares during the period. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTB stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $30.67. 92,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $53.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.39 and a 200 day moving average of $33.17.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 34.60%. The business had revenue of $129.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NTB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

