San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Purchases 1,095 Shares of KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,668 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 13.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 87,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 10,306 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 82.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,023 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 6.3% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 113.1% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 21,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 11,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 8.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,069 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KAR. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.50 price target on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on KAR Auction Services from $65.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on KAR Auction Services in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.70.

KAR Auction Services stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,573,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,186,723. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.07. KAR Auction Services Inc has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $28.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.00 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 19.93%. KAR Auction Services’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. KAR Auction Services’s dividend payout ratio is 25.68%.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

