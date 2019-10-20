San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Has $65,000 Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 433.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 615 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 283.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TSN shares. Pivotal Research reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 target price on Tyson Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.58.

In related news, EVP Mary Oleksiuk sold 43,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total value of $3,600,699.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Sally Grimes sold 57,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $4,910,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TSN traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.42. 1,730,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,193,596. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.77 and a 12 month high of $94.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.44.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.95 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

