San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Grows Position in Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) by 196.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 705.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,072,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,240,000 after buying an additional 9,697,267 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 88.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,878,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,861,000 after buying an additional 5,111,146 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the second quarter worth approximately $124,627,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 9.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,332,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,840,000 after buying an additional 3,653,638 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 10.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,942,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,649,000 after buying an additional 2,955,748 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ELAN shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.63.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.96 per share, with a total value of $404,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Todd S. Young bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.57 per share, for a total transaction of $265,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 28,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,421.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 1,497,497 shares of company stock worth $4,457,115 over the last ninety days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ELAN traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.23. 2,404,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,964,141. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.86. Elanco Animal Health has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $35.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $781.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.49 million. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

