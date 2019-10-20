Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $38.93

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $38.93 and traded as high as $37.92. Salisbury Bancorp shares last traded at $37.92, with a volume of 201 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SAL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Salisbury Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised Salisbury Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Salisbury Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.40.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 million. Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 19.01%. On average, research analysts predict that Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David B. Farrell acquired 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $50,154.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,308. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 3.2% during the second quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 32,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 9.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Finally, Southside Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $162,000. 8.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAL)

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans.

