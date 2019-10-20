salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,444 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $10,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 44,078 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in salesforce.com by 5.3% during the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,480 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 3.1% during the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 209,748 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,825,000 after purchasing an additional 6,237 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in salesforce.com by 1.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 612,105 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $92,875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Stephens set a $184.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.31.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.99, for a total value of $94,233.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,868,847.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.96, for a total value of $789,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 277,019 shares of company stock valued at $41,772,668 over the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRM opened at $144.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $150.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $128.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.23. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $113.60 and a 52-week high of $167.56.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

