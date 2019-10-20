SafeInsure (SINS) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.23 Million

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. During the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. SafeInsure has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and $797,888.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeInsure coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00003977 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex and Crex24.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.52 or 0.00662597 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00027287 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002900 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000297 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000626 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000096 BTC.

SafeInsure Coin Profile

SafeInsure (SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 3,740,606 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure . The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io

SafeInsure Coin Trading

SafeInsure can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

