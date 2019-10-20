Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) PT Lowered to $89.00

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co from $90.00 to $89.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.60.

NYSE:RHP opened at $82.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.13. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52 week low of $64.36 and a 52 week high of $87.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.64.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.93). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 63.53%. The firm had revenue of $407.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, CEO Colin V. Reed acquired 13,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,077,290.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,780,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $468,740,000 after buying an additional 793,598 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3,984.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 493,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,037,000 after buying an additional 481,647 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,752,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 589,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,821,000 after buying an additional 203,175 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,850,000. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

