Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) PT Lowered to $89.00

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co from $90.00 to $89.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.46% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.60.
NYSE:RHP opened at $82.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.13. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52 week low of $64.36 and a 52 week high of $87.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.64.
In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, CEO Colin V. Reed acquired 13,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,077,290.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,780,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $468,740,000 after buying an additional 793,598 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3,984.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 493,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,037,000 after buying an additional 481,647 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,752,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 589,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,821,000 after buying an additional 203,175 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,850,000. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.
