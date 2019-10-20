Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Receives $44.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RUSHA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:RUSHA traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.06. The stock had a trading volume of 143,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.33. Rush Enterprises has a twelve month low of $31.53 and a twelve month high of $45.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.23.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 15.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rush Enterprises will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 157.7% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 33,600 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 23,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 908.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 191,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,976,000 after acquiring an additional 172,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $738,000. 74.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

