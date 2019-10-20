Royal Mail’s (RMG) “Underperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their underperform rating on shares of Royal Mail (LON:RMG) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on RMG. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.14) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Royal Mail from GBX 315 ($4.12) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and set a sector performer rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Royal Mail to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 221.33 ($2.89).

Shares of LON RMG opened at GBX 220 ($2.87) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.04. Royal Mail has a 52-week low of GBX 186.80 ($2.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 371.30 ($4.85). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 212.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 220.27.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

