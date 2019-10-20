Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Hold Rating for Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $24.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 62.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. CIBC set a $25.00 price objective on Vermilion Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. National Bank Financial downgraded Vermilion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Vermilion Energy in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.83.

VET stock opened at $14.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.76 and a 200-day moving average of $19.86. Vermilion Energy has a 12-month low of $13.62 and a 12-month high of $29.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.19.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.27). Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $320.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.16 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Vermilion Energy by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,336 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vermilion Energy by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 11,638 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,291,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH purchased a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $499,000. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its stake in Vermilion Energy by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 11,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.71% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

