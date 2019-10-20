Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 7,090 Shares of Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,090 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

In related news, Vice Chairman John Pappas sold 44,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $1,638,553.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,359,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,766,096.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CHEF opened at $36.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Chefs’ Warehouse Inc has a 1 year low of $29.56 and a 1 year high of $42.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.40, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.74.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 1.44%. The business had revenue of $411.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Chefs’ Warehouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chefs’ Warehouse Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

CHEF has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. BidaskClub lowered Chefs’ Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chefs’ Warehouse has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.10.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

Recommended Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.