Royal Bank of Canada Has $1.62 Million Stock Position in Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

EDIT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $29.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Editas Medicine presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

In other Editas Medicine news, CEO Cynthia Collins sold 5,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $134,135.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $19.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 2.49. Editas Medicine Inc has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $32.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.00.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 47.46% and a negative net margin of 412.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Editas Medicine Inc will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

Editas Medicine Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

