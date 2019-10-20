Royal Bank of Canada Has $1.57 Million Position in Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd (NYSE:ETJ)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd (NYSE:ETJ) by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,836 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ETJ. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd by 25.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 11,209 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd by 10.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd by 16.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 207,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 29,647 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE ETJ opened at $9.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.36. Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd has a 12-month low of $7.76 and a 12-month high of $9.66.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a $0.076 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd.

Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd Company Profile

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.

