Royal Bank of Canada Grows Position in PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 191.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,513 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 48,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in PBF Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in PBF Energy by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on PBF Energy from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down from $33.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered PBF Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on PBF Energy from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.38.

Shares of PBF stock opened at $29.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.63. PBF Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.09 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.50.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 0.09%. PBF Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other PBF Energy news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora acquired 52,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,139,373.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 2,882,241 shares of company stock worth $67,803,160. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

