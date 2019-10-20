Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 5.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 654.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $155,000. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.80.

Shares of NYSE WRE opened at $28.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $22.53 and a 1-year high of $29.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.91.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.44). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $76.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units.

