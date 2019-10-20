Round Table Services LLC Sells 4,078 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Round Table Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,078 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Round Table Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VWO. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.0% in the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 10,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 46,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 552,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,224,000 after purchasing an additional 10,706 shares during the period. Moller Financial Services raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 134,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after purchasing an additional 15,123 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 245,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $41.39 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.35 and a 12 month high of $44.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.93 and its 200-day moving average is $41.58.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.5186 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

