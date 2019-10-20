Round Table Services LLC Purchases 8,493 Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Round Table Services LLC lifted its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 308,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,493 shares during the period. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF accounts for 3.4% of Round Table Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $11,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 281.7% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1,459.5% in the second quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 501.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:HACK opened at $37.29 on Friday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a one year low of $31.56 and a one year high of $42.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.35.

