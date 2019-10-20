Round Table Services LLC Invests $211,000 in TCG BDC Inc (NASDAQ:CGBD)

Round Table Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of TCG BDC Inc (NASDAQ:CGBD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 19.3% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 4.3% in the second quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 26,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 191.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCG BDC in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 1.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.13% of the company’s stock.

Get TCG BDC alerts:

Shares of CGBD opened at $14.25 on Friday. TCG BDC Inc has a 52-week low of $12.19 and a 52-week high of $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.75. The firm has a market cap of $845.53 million, a PE ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.93.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. TCG BDC had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 22.04%. The firm had revenue of $56.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that TCG BDC Inc will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.55%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CGBD. Zacks Investment Research raised TCG BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine raised TCG BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered TCG BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TCG BDC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.88.

About TCG BDC

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

Read More: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for TCG BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCG BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.