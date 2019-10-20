Round Table Services LLC Has $339,000 Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Round Table Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 31.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,964 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,115 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 93.1% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 65,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 31,765 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 24.4% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in shares of AT&T by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 78,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of AT&T by 3.6% in the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 195,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,564,000 after acquiring an additional 6,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH increased its position in shares of AT&T by 33.4% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 639,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,426,000 after acquiring an additional 160,252 shares in the last quarter. 53.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 price objective on shares of AT&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.28.

T opened at $38.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.80. The firm has a market cap of $276.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.63. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.80 and a twelve month high of $38.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89. The business had revenue of $44.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.97 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $137,419.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,798.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

