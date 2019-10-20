Robinson (LON:RBN) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $80.04

Robinson PLC (LON:RBN)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $80.04 and traded as low as $80.00. Robinson shares last traded at $80.00, with a volume of 2,000 shares.

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Robinson in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 million and a P/E ratio of 13.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 80.97 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 80.11.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Robinson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.00%.

Robinson Company Profile (LON:RBN)

Robinson plc manufactures and sells plastic and paperboard packaging products in the United Kingdom and the European Union. It offers various plastic packaging products comprising injection molding products, such as thin walled containers, hinged caps, wide mouth closures, overcaps and plugs, tamper evident tubs and lids, pudding basins, aerosol actuators and overcaps, thick and thin walled jars, CRCs, specialist moldings and devices, and multi-chamber jars; blow molding products, which cover integral handles, trigger sprays, shampoo, shower gel, wide mouth jars, laundry care, automotive, dosing packs, jerry cans, and toilet cleaners/bleach; and injection stretch blow molding products.

