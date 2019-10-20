Robert W. Baird Lowers Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) to Neutral

Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $126.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock, down from their previous price target of $148.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Acuity Brands from $155.00 to $138.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. William Blair restated a hold rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Acuity Brands from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Acuity Brands from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Acuity Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acuity Brands presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $136.78.

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $122.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Acuity Brands has a 1-year low of $103.48 and a 1-year high of $147.44. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.57.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The electronics maker reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.12. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $938.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. Acuity Brands’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 5.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 464 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

