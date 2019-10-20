Robert W. Baird Analysts Give Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) a $74.00 Price Target

Robert W. Baird set a $74.00 price target on Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Assembly Biosciences from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho began coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Assembly Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Assembly Biosciences has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASMB traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.05. 1,578,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 9.20 and a quick ratio of 9.20. Assembly Biosciences has a 1-year low of $8.13 and a 1-year high of $27.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.86. The firm has a market cap of $398.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.46.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.41. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 46.33% and a negative net margin of 622.25%. The company had revenue of $3.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Assembly Biosciences will post -3.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Assembly Biosciences by 2,084.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Assembly Biosciences by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 445,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,776,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in Assembly Biosciences by 16,941.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Assembly Biosciences by 191.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 4,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Assembly Biosciences by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

