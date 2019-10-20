Robecosam AG Trims Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Robecosam AG decreased its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 125,156 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the period. ANSYS comprises approximately 1.2% of Robecosam AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Robecosam AG’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $27,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 3,157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,802 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $218.43 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.80 and a 52 week high of $229.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 41.93 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $216.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.47.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. ANSYS had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 31.53%. The firm had revenue of $370.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Janet Lee sold 1,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.26, for a total transaction of $252,715.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ANSS. Citigroup began coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Griffin Securities upgraded ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine lowered ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.50.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Read More: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.