Robecosam AG Trims Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Robecosam AG decreased its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 125,156 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the period. ANSYS comprises approximately 1.2% of Robecosam AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Robecosam AG’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $27,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 3,157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,802 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $218.43 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.80 and a 52 week high of $229.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 41.93 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $216.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.47.
In other news, VP Janet Lee sold 1,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.26, for a total transaction of $252,715.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of research firms have weighed in on ANSS. Citigroup began coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Griffin Securities upgraded ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine lowered ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.50.
ANSYS Company Profile
ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.
