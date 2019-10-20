Robecosam AG Has $44.16 Million Holdings in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Robecosam AG reduced its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 414,500 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors accounts for approximately 1.9% of Robecosam AG’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Robecosam AG owned 0.13% of NXP Semiconductors worth $44,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 196.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,020,470 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $490,104,000 after buying an additional 3,324,672 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 581.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,665,036 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $260,134,000 after buying an additional 2,273,799 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 221.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,747,433 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $268,177,000 after buying an additional 1,893,827 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,046,000. Finally, Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

NXPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital set a $130.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.90.

NXPI opened at $109.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.82. NXP Semiconductors NV has a twelve month low of $67.62 and a twelve month high of $113.50. The firm has a market cap of $36.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.25.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 22.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 25.25%.

In related news, Chairman Peter L. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $983,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 24,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,377.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 4,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total transaction of $482,166.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,454,519.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,765 shares of company stock worth $1,919,522.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

